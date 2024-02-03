Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 9-12, N. Illinois 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Zips at home and fell 77-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Michigan struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight defeat. They fell 84-77 to the Chippewas.

The Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-14.

Eastern Michigan suffered a grim 85-66 defeat to the Huskies when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Illinois and Eastern Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.