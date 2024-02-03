Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ N. Illinois Huskies
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 9-12, N. Illinois 6-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Zips at home and fell 77-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Michigan struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight defeat. They fell 84-77 to the Chippewas.
The Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-12 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-14.
Eastern Michigan suffered a grim 85-66 defeat to the Huskies when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Illinois and Eastern Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 03, 2023 - N. Illinois 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 21, 2023 - N. Illinois 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 22, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 74 vs. N. Illinois 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - N. Illinois 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 70
- Feb 27, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. N. Illinois 57
- Feb 25, 2020 - N. Illinois 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - N. Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. N. Illinois 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 57 vs. N. Illinois 49
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 82 vs. N. Illinois 53