Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Oakland 15-9, N. Kentucky 11-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Oakland has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. Oakland has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 261 points over their last three contests.

Last Saturday, the Golden Grizzlies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Vikings, taking the game 83-71.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell 85-78 to the Raiders. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Golden Grizzlies pushed their record up to 15-9 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.5 points per game. As for the Norse, they now have a losing record at 11-12.

Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over the Norse when the teams last played back in January, winning 70-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.