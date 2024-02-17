Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 14-12, Neb.-Omaha 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. ET Where: Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena -- Omaha, Nebraska

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha is 1-9 against the Jackrabbits since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET at Baxter Arena. Neb.-Omaha has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The matchup between Neb.-Omaha and the Coyotes on Thursday hardly resembled the 67-51 effort from their previous meeting. The Mavericks came out on top against the Coyotes by a score of 91-84. With that win, Neb.-Omaha brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Dak. St. on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 72-67 to the Roos.

The Mavericks' victory bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Jackrabbits, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Neb.-Omaha hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite finish off the Jackrabbits in their previous meeting back in January and fell 90-87. Will Neb.-Omaha have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.