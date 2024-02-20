Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Syracuse 16-10, North Carolina State 16-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Carolina State is heading back home. They and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at PNC Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, North Carolina State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Wolfpack made off with a 78-77 victory over the Tigers. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:19 mark of the second half, when North Carolina State was facing a 61-49 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina State to victory, but perhaps none more so than DJ Horne, who scored 27 points along with two steals. That makes it three consecutive games in which Horne has scored at least a third of North Carolina State's points. Mohamed Diarra was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Syracuse last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 65-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Yellow Jackets.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from J.J. Starling, who scored 18 points. Another player making a difference was Maliq Brown, who scored six points along with eight rebounds and five steals.

The Wolfpack's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-9. As for the Orange, they dropped their record down to 16-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina State came up short against the Orange in their previous meeting back in January, falling 77-65. Will North Carolina State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

North Carolina State is a solid 6-point favorite against Syracuse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Syracuse has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.