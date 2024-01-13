Halftime Report

Jacksonville is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Jacksonville leads 36-33 over North Florida.

Jacksonville came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Jacksonville 9-7, North Florida 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 12th at UNF Arena. Jacksonville is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Jacksonville found out the hard way on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 71-55 to the Hatters. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jacksonville in their matchups with Stetson: they've now lost three in a row.

North Florida can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Eagles as the Ospreys made off with a 78-58 win. With North Florida ahead 47-24 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Dolphins have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for the Ospreys, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Jacksonville will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 4.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Jacksonville came up short against North Florida in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 65-58. Can Jacksonville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Florida is a 4.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.