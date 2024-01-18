Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Kennesaw State 12-5, North Florida 9-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Kennesaw State Owls and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Owls had just enough and edged the Eagles out 78-75.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys earned a 82-74 victory over the Dolphins on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.

The Owls pushed their record up to 12-5 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Ospreys, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kennesaw State was able to grind out a solid win over North Florida in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 86-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Kennesaw State.