Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Presbyterian 3-0, North Florida 2-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. North Florida might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored North Florida on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 87-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian waltzed into Monday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 71-64 win over the Bulldogs.

With the Ospreys' defeat and the Bulldogs' win, both teams now sport identical 2-1 records.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.