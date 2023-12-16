Who's Playing

Trinity Baptist Eagles @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Trinity Baptist 0-3, North Florida 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

North Florida is 5-0 against Trinity Baptist since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The North Florida Ospreys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Trinity Baptist Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at UNF Arena. North Florida will be strutting in after a win while Trinity Baptist will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a 80-77 finish the last time they played, North Florida and Georgia Southern decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Ospreys walked away with a 64-56 win over the Eagles on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trinity Baptist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Dolphins, falling 91-54. Trinity Baptist has not had much luck with Jacksonville recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Trinity Baptist struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville pulled down 25 offensive rebounds.

The Ospreys now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Eagles, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for North Florida against Trinity Baptist in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 90-49 win. With North Florida ahead 42-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

North Florida has won all of the games they've played against Trinity Baptist in the last 8 years.