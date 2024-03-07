Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how North Texas and FAU will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but North Texas leads 42-40 over FAU.

North Texas came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: FAU 22-7, North Texas 16-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at The Super Pit. North Texas does have the home-court advantage, but FAU is expected to win by two points.

We saw a pretty high 162.5-over/under line set for FAU's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 79-73 on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Vladislav Goldin, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 21 points for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Alijah Martin, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Texas scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-69 win over the Pirates. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Texas.

North Texas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Rubin Jones, who scored 18 points along with six assists. Jones is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Robert Allen was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Owls' victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.1 points per game. As for the Mean Green, their win bumped their record up to 16-12.

FAU came out on top in a nail-biter against North Texas in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 66-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a slight 2-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Texas.