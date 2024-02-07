Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Nebraska 16-7, Northwestern 15-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Nebraska is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Nebraska fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Fighting Illini on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Fighting Illini by a score of 87-84. Nebraska has struggled against the Fighting Illini recently, as their game on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Nebraska's loss came about despite a quality game from Keisei Tominaga, who scored 31 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Tominaga has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Juwan Gary, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Nebraska struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Illinois pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northwestern also fell in overtime action on Saturday. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Gophers. Northwestern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Boo Buie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Cornhuskers' loss dropped their record down to 16-7. As for the Wildcats, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 15-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 14-9 ATS overall, they're only 2-5 when playing on the road.

Odds

Northwestern is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.