Halftime Report

Notre Dame needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 34-26 lead against North Carolina State.

Notre Dame came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

North Carolina State Wolfpack @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: North Carolina State 9-3, Notre Dame 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

North Carolina State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact North Carolina State proved last Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 victory over the Titans.

Among those leading the charge was DJ Horne, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 6 assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Ben Middlebrooks was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Even though Notre Dame has not done well against Virginia recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Everything went the Fighting Irish's way against the Cavaliers as the Fighting Irish made off with a 76-54 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Notre Dame has managed all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Notre Dame to victory, but perhaps none more so than Carey Booth, who scored 17 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of J.R Konieczny, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

The Wolfpack's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.1 points per game. As for the Fighting Irish, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, North Carolina State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

North Carolina State is a 4.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame and North Carolina State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.