Who's Playing

Indiana @ Penn State

Current Records: Indiana 10-5; Penn State 11-5

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Nittany Lions winning the first 61-58 at home and IU taking the second 74-57.

On Sunday, Penn State lost to the Purdue Boilermakers by a decisive 76-63 margin. Guard Jalen Pickett did his best for Penn State, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and eight assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, IU entered their game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. IU was just a bucket short of a win and fell 84-83 to Northwestern. Despite the defeat, the Hoosiers had strong showings from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 boards, 18 points, and eight dimes, and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points. Jackson-Davis has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nittany Lions are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Penn State ended up a good deal behind IU when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-57. Maybe Penn State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.95

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won seven out of their last ten games against Penn State.