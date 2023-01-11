Who's Playing
Indiana @ Penn State
Current Records: Indiana 10-5; Penn State 11-5
What to Know
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Nittany Lions winning the first 61-58 at home and IU taking the second 74-57.
On Sunday, Penn State lost to the Purdue Boilermakers by a decisive 76-63 margin. Guard Jalen Pickett did his best for Penn State, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and eight assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, IU entered their game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. IU was just a bucket short of a win and fell 84-83 to Northwestern. Despite the defeat, the Hoosiers had strong showings from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 boards, 18 points, and eight dimes, and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points. Jackson-Davis has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nittany Lions are expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Penn State ended up a good deal behind IU when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 74-57. Maybe Penn State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.95
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won seven out of their last ten games against Penn State.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Indiana 74 vs. Penn State 57
- Jan 02, 2022 - Penn State 61 vs. Indiana 58
- Dec 30, 2020 - Indiana 87 vs. Penn State 85
- Feb 23, 2020 - Indiana 68 vs. Penn State 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Penn State 64 vs. Indiana 49
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 64 vs. Penn State 62
- Jan 09, 2018 - Indiana 74 vs. Penn State 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Indiana 110 vs. Penn State 102
- Jan 18, 2017 - Indiana 78 vs. Penn State 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Penn State 68 vs. Indiana 63