Who's Playing

Purdue @ Penn State

Current Records: Purdue 14-1; Penn State 11-4

What to Know

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers are 11-1 against the Penn State Nittany Lions since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Purdue and Penn State will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET at Palestra. The Boilermakers won both of their matches against Penn State last season (74-67 and 69-61) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

This past Thursday, Purdue narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-69. Purdue relied on the efforts of guard Braden Smith, who had 16 points and six assists, and center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Edey has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions came up short against the Michigan Wolverines this past Wednesday, falling 79-69. One thing holding Penn State back was the mediocre play of guard Andrew Funk, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-10 against the spread when favored.

Purdue's win brought them up to 14-1 while Penn State's loss pulled them down to 11-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue is 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. The Nittany Lions have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 5-point favorite against the Nittany Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Penn State.