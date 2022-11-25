Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: William & Mary 3-3; Pittsburgh 3-3

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Petersen Events Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

William & Mary can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Radford Highlanders 62-51 on Wednesday.

As for Pitt, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Tuesday. The Panthers put the hurt on Fairleigh Dickinson with a sharp 83-61 victory. Among those leading the charge for Pitt was guard Jamarius Burton, who had 18 points along with seven boards.

William & Mary have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-3. The Tribe and the Panthers are both 1-1 after wins this season, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.98

Odds

The Panthers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.