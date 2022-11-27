Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Portland State

Current Records: Oregon State 3-3; Portland State 2-4

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Portland State Vikings at 11 p.m. ET Sunday at Earle A. Chiles Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

This past Friday, Oregon State lost to the Florida Gators by a decisive 81-68 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Beavers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.

Oregon State ended up a good deal behind Portland State when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 79-66. Can Oregon State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11 p.m. ET

Sunday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon State have won three out of their last four games against Portland State.