Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Portland

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-1; Portland 1-0

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Earle A. Chiles Center at 10:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Portland Pilots. They will be strutting in after a win while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 80-45, which was the final score in Florida A&M's tilt against the Oregon Ducks on Monday. One thing holding Florida A&M back was the mediocre play of Jordan Tillmon, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Portland took their contest against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers on Monday by a conclusive 89-62 score.

Florida A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams previously met three seasons ago as they fell 66-60 to Portland. Can Florida A&M avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Earle A. Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Pilots are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last eight years.