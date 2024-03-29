Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Gonzaga 27-7, Purdue 31-4

How To Watch

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Friday as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will duke it out at 7:39 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Purdue scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 106-67 victory over Utah State. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Boilermakers.

Zach Edey was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. The matchup was his 12th in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga's and Kansas' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but Gonzaga turned on the heat in the second half with 46 points. Gonzaga put the hurt on Kansas with a sharp 89-68 win. That's two games straight that the Bulldogs have won by exactly 21 points.

Anton Watson and Ben Gregg were among the main playmakers for Gonzaga as the former scored 21 points along with six rebounds and two blocks and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Nolan Hickman was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Purdue is on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 19 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-4 record this season. As for Gonzaga, their victory bumped their record up to 27-7.

Purdue is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Purdue beat Gonzaga 73-63 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Gonzaga turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Gonzaga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won both of the games they've played against Gonzaga in the last 2 years.