North Florida Ospreys @ Queens Royals

Current Records: North Florida 13-13, Queens 10-16

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Queens has been on the road for two straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Levine Center. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

On Saturday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Royals had to settle for a 79-76 defeat against the Governors.

Meanwhile, North Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 79-77. North Florida didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Royals dropped their record down to 10-16 with that loss, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Ospreys, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Queens lost to the Ospreys at home by a decisive 91-75 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Will Queens have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

North Florida has won both of the games they've played against Queens in the last year.