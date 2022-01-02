Who's Playing

La Salle @ Rhode Island

Current Records: La Salle 5-6; Rhode Island 8-3

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers are 1-9 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Explorers and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a loss.

La Salle came up short against the Fordham Rams on Thursday, falling 69-61. Forward Clifton Moore did his best for La Salle, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to eight boards and five blocks. Moore has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island made easy work of the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers two weeks ago and carried off an 82-58 win. Rhode Island's guard Jeremy Sheppard was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points along with eight rebounds.

The Explorers are now 5-6 while Rhode Island sits at 8-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Island's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.50%, which places them sixth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won nine out of their last ten games against La Salle.