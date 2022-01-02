Who's Playing
La Salle @ Rhode Island
Current Records: La Salle 5-6; Rhode Island 8-3
What to Know
The La Salle Explorers are 1-9 against the Rhode Island Rams since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Explorers and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Rhode Island will be strutting in after a victory while La Salle will be stumbling in from a loss.
La Salle came up short against the Fordham Rams on Thursday, falling 69-61. Forward Clifton Moore did his best for La Salle, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to eight boards and five blocks. Moore has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island made easy work of the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers two weeks ago and carried off an 82-58 win. Rhode Island's guard Jeremy Sheppard was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 25 points along with eight rebounds.
The Explorers are now 5-6 while Rhode Island sits at 8-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: La Salle has only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rhode Island's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.50%, which places them sixth in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
Series History
Rhode Island have won nine out of their last ten games against La Salle.
- Jan 27, 2021 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Rhode Island 66 vs. La Salle 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Rhode Island 76 vs. La Salle 57
- Jan 19, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. La Salle 67
- Feb 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 95 vs. La Salle 93
- Jan 03, 2018 - Rhode Island 74 vs. La Salle 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Rhode Island 67 vs. La Salle 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - La Salle 87 vs. Rhode Island 75
- Feb 06, 2016 - Rhode Island 79 vs. La Salle 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Rhode Island 73 vs. La Salle 62