Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: New Orleans 9-22, SE Louisiana 15-15

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Legacy Center in a Southland postseason contest. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored SE Louisiana on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a serious blow against the Colonels, falling 80-54. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SE Louisiana in their matchups with Nicholls State: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, SE Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Nicholls State posted 18 assists.

Meanwhile, the Privateers suffered a painful 81-57 defeat at the hands of the Cowboys on Wednesday. New Orleans has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 15-15. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season.

SE Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans in their previous meeting two weeks ago, winning 77-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Louisiana since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.