Who's Playing
Merrimack @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Merrimack 5-15; St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-10
What to Know
The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers haven't won a matchup against the Merrimack Warriors since Feb. 25 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. St. Francis (N.Y.) and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Peter Aquilone Court. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Terriers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-61 punch to the gut against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Friday.
Meanwhile, Merrimack was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 62-57 to the Wagner Seahawks.
The losses put St. Francis (N.Y.) at 9-10 and Merrimack at 5-15. St. Francis (N.Y.) is 4-5 after losses this year, the Warriors 4-10.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Merrimack have won six out of their last seven games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 07, 2023 - Merrimack 65 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 53
- Feb 26, 2022 - Merrimack 72 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 52
- Dec 29, 2021 - Merrimack 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - Merrimack 75 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 67
- Feb 25, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 84 vs. Merrimack 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Merrimack 60 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Merrimack 61 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 50