Who's Playing

Merrimack @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Merrimack 5-15; St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-10

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers haven't won a matchup against the Merrimack Warriors since Feb. 25 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. St. Francis (N.Y.) and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Peter Aquilone Court. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Terriers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-61 punch to the gut against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Friday.

Meanwhile, Merrimack was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 62-57 to the Wagner Seahawks.

The losses put St. Francis (N.Y.) at 9-10 and Merrimack at 5-15. St. Francis (N.Y.) is 4-5 after losses this year, the Warriors 4-10.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won six out of their last seven games against St. Francis (N.Y.).