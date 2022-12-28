Who's Playing

No. 22 Xavier @ St. John's

Current Records: Xavier 10-3; St. John's 11-2

What to Know

The #22 Xavier Musketeers lost both of their matches to the St. John's Red Storm last season on scores of 73-86 and 66-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Xavier and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. The Musketeers will be strutting in after a win while St. John's will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Xavier ultimately received the gift of a 73-70 victory from a begrudging Seton Hall squad last week. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Zach Freemantle (23), guard Colby Jones (16), forward Jerome Hunter (11), and guard Souley Boum (10).

Meanwhile, the game between the Red Storm and the Villanova Wildcats last Wednesday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 78-63. Guard Posh Alexander had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Musketeers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Xavier, who are 7-6 against the spread.

St. John's' loss took them down to 11-2 while Xavier's win pulled them up to 10-3. In Xavier's win, Colby Jones had 16 points and six assists in addition to eight boards and three blocks and Zach Freemantle had 23 points along with nine rebounds. We'll see if St. John's have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Musketeers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Xavier have won 12 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.