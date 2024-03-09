Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: Northeastern 12-19, Stony Brook 17-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Northeastern Huskies are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Entertainment & Sports Arena in a Coastal Athletic postseason contest. Stony Brook is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Stony Brook proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Fightin' Blue Hens as the Seawolves made off with a 79-56 win. The oddsmakers were on Stony Brook's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Stony Brook can attribute much of their success to Aaron Clarke, who scored 19 points, and Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Dragons on Saturday and fell 73-59. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Northeastern in their matchups with Drexel: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite their loss, Northeastern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Masai Troutman, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.

Northeastern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Seawolves are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Huskies, their loss dropped their record down to 12-19.

Stony Brook didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 59-55 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Northeastern.