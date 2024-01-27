Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Stony Brook Seawolves

Current Records: UNCW 14-5, Stony Brook 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Arena -- Stony Brook, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.18

What to Know

Stony Brook will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Stony Brook Seawolves and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Island Federal Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Seawolves earned a 72-65 victory over the Hawks.

Stony Brook's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Aaron Clarke led the charge by scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, UNCW had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They blew past the Huskies 77-54. The oddsmakers were on UNCW's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Shykeim Phillips, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The win got the Seawolves back to even at 10-10. As for the Seahawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season.

Stony Brook came up short against UNCW in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Will Stony Brook have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNCW is a 4-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against Stony Brook in the last year.