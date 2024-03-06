Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Northwestern State 9-21, Texas A&M-Commerce 11-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Northwestern State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Demons couldn't handle the Colonels and fell 68-62. Northwestern State has struggled against Nicholls State recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, Northwestern State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nicholls State only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 98 points the game before, Texas A&M-Commerce faltered in their game on Monday. The matchup between them and the Cardinals wasn't a total blowout, but with the Lions falling 70-53 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

The Demons have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-19.

Northwestern State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Northwestern State was able to grind out a solid win over Texas A&M-Commerce in their previous matchup back in February, winning 70-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas A&M-Commerce is a 3-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern State has won all of the games they've played against Texas A&M-Commerce in the last year.