Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Colo. State 22-9, Texas 20-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams and the Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Texas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colo. State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 30.3% better than the opposition, a fact Colo. State proved on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 67-42 margin over the Cavaliers. The oddsmakers were on Colo. State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and Joel Scott, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas kicked off their season on the road on Wednesday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell to the Wildcats 78-74.

Max Abmas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points. He didn't help Texas' cause all that much against Oklahoma last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Dillon Mitchell, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds.

The Rams are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 25-10 record this season. As for the Longhorns, their loss dropped their record down to 20-12.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Texas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 145 points.

