Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Towson Tigers

Current Records: Northeastern 8-13, Towson 13-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland

TU Arena -- Towson, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Northeastern has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Towson Tigers will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at TU Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Northeastern was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-68 to the Tribe.

The losing side was boosted by Chris Doherty, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Northeastern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as William & Mary only pulled down three offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Towson entered their tilt with the Fightin' Blue Hens with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Tigers walked away with a 67-56 victory over the Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday.

Towson can attribute much of their success to Christian May, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds. Less helpful for Towson was Nendah Tarke's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Huskies have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-8 record this season.

Northeastern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers when the teams last played back in January, winning 67-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Towson is a solid 7-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Towson and Northeastern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.