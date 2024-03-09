Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Texas State 14-17, Troy 20-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats and the Troy Trojans are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Texas State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Trojans.

Texas State had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They took down the Golden Eagles 75-59.

Among those leading the charge was Dontae Horne, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Texas State's cause all that much against Old Dominion on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Mason, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Troy fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Texas State last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 82-79. Troy didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bobcats have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-17 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 20-11.

Texas State came out on top in a nail-biter against Troy when the teams last played last Friday, sneaking past 82-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Troy is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.