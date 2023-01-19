Who's Playing

James Madison @ Troy

Current Records: James Madison 12-7; Troy 12-7

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Trojans and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Trojan Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Troy ended up a good deal behind the App. State Mountaineers when they played on Saturday, losing 58-45.

Meanwhile, James Madison strolled past the Georgia Southern Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 83-71.

Troy and James Madison now sit at an identical 12-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Troy enters the matchup with 16.9 takeaways on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. But the Dukes are even better: they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19 on average. We'll see if that edge gives James Madison a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.