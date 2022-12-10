Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ Troy

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 3-6; Troy 6-4

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Trojan Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Troy Trojans. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Golden Eagles received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 80-66 to the Butler Bulldogs. Guard Jayvis Harvey (16 points) and guard Ty Perry (14 points) were the top scorers for Tennessee Tech.

Meanwhile, Troy was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 60-55 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Guard Aamer Muhammad put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Tennessee Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Tennessee Tech at 3-6 and Troy at 6-4. The Golden Eagles are 2-3 after losses this year, the Trojans 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.