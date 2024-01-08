Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Houston Chr. 2-10, TX A&M-CC 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Houston Chr. Huskies and the TX A&M-CC Islanders are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 8th at American Bank Center. Houston Chr. is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Houston Chr. fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Nicholls State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 98-94 defeat to they. They have not had much luck with Nicholls State recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Islanders rang in the new year with a 75-65 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for TX A&M-CC.

The Huskies' loss dropped their record down to 2-10. As for the Islanders, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Houston Chr. is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a big 13.5-point favorite against Houston Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..