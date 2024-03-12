Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Okla. State 12-19, UCF 16-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. Okla. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UCF, who comes in off a win.

The matchup between UCF and TCU on Saturday hardly resembled the 68-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Knights came out on top in a nail-biter against the Horned Frogs and snuck past 79-77. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but UCF was the better team in the second half.

Darius Johnson went supernova for UCF, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and almost dropping a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. Ibrahima Diallo was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 85-71 to the Cougars. Okla. State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Javon Small put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 34 points. He didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against Texas Tech on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 16-14. As for the Cowboys, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season.

UCF beat Okla. State 77-71 when the teams last played last Wednesday. Does UCF have another victory up their sleeve, or will Okla. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UCF has won both of the games they've played against Okla. State in the last 2 years.