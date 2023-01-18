Who's Playing

UMBC @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: UMBC 13-6; UMass Lowell 15-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UMBC and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UMass Lowell winning the first 88-71 at home and the Retrievers taking the second 93-85.

Everything went UMBC's way against the Hartford Hawks on Monday as they made off with an 87-62 win.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell was just a bucket short of a victory this past Saturday and fell 66-65 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

UMBC is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Retrievers are now 13-6 while the River Hawks sit at 15-4. UMBC is 9-3 after wins this year, and UMass Lowell is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMBC have won eight out of their last 15 games against UMass Lowell.