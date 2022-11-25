Who's Playing

Montana State @ UNCG

Current Records: Montana State 3-2; UNCG 2-2

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday at Place Bell. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Spartans proved too difficult a challenge. UNCG skirted past the Retrievers 76-72.

Meanwhile, Montana State beat the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 81-71 on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNCG is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped UNCG to 2-2 and Montana State to 3-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spartans and the Bobcats clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State and UNCG tied in their last contest.