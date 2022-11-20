Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ UT Martin

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-0; UT Martin 2-4

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Skyhawk Arena. Prairie View A&M will be strutting in after a win while the Skyhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for UT Martin as they fell 72-68 to the Ole Miss Rebels this past Friday. One thing holding UT Martin back was the mediocre play of guard KJ Simon, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M didn't have too much trouble with the Washington State Cougars at home last Tuesday as they won 70-59. Prairie View A&M's Will Douglas was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points along with seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UT Martin is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Skyhawks are now 2-4 while the Panthers sit at 3-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UT Martin ranks 24th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 11.4 on average. But Prairie View A&M enters the contest with only 4.3 steals given up per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena -- Martin, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Skyhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.