Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Utah State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fresno State 40-27.

If Utah State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-2 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: Fresno State 8-9, Utah State 16-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Fresno State is 2-8 against Utah State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Fresno State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though San Jose State scored an imposing 82 points on Tuesday, Fresno State still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Spartans, the Bulldogs got past the Spartans on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Isaiah Hill with less than a second left in the second quarter. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Hill was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Enoch Boakye, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah State unfortunately witnessed the end of their 15-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 99-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lobos. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mason Falslev, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Martinez, who scored 22 points along with three blocks.

Even though they lost, Utah State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Mexico only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for the Aggies, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-2.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Fresno State just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've made 50.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fresno State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Fresno State is playing as the underdog, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Utah State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.