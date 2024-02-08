Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Utah Utes

Current Records: Arizona 17-5, Utah 15-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arizona has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 165.5-over/under line set for Arizona's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Cardinal by a score of 82-71 on Sunday.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oumar Ballo led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Caleb Love was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Utah's game on Saturday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 73-68 win over the Buffaloes. The win was just what Utah needed coming off of a 98-73 loss in their prior match.

Utah's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Gabe Madsen, who scored 21 points along with three steals, and Deivon Smith, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Madsen didn't help Utah's cause all that much against the Huskies last Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Wildcats' victory was their 12th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-5. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.5 points. As for the Utes, their win bumped their record up to 15-7.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Arizona's way against the Utes when the teams last played back in January as the Wildcats made off with a 92-73 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arizona since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.