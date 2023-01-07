Who's Playing

Oregon @ Utah

Current Records: Oregon 8-7; Utah 12-4

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks are 14-1 against the Utah Utes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Oregon and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Ducks won both of their matches against Utah last season (79-66 and 80-77) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

A win for Oregon just wasn't in the stars on Thursday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 68-41 beatdown courtesy of the Colorado Buffaloes. Guard Brennan Rigsby had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. The Utes had enough points to win and then some against the Beavers, taking their game 79-60. Utah can attribute much of their success to center Branden Carlson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards, and guard Marco Anthony, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Ducks are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Oregon is now 8-7 while Utah sits at 12-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oregon comes into the contest boasting the 20th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. But Utah is even better: they enter the matchup with 5.4 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Utes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Utah.