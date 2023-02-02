Who's Playing
Stanford @ Utah
Current Records: Stanford 9-12; Utah 15-8
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Stanford Cardinal will be on the road. Stanford and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Cardinal will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
Stanford entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the California Golden Bears with a sharp 75-46 win. Stanford's forward Maxime Raynaud was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, the game between Utah and the Oregon Ducks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 68-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Lazar Stefanovic (14 points) and center Branden Carlson (13 points) were the top scorers for the Utes.
The Cardinal were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 71-66 to Utah. Can Stanford avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won eight out of their last 12 games against Stanford.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Utah 71 vs. Stanford 66
- Feb 17, 2022 - Utah 60 vs. Stanford 56
- Feb 13, 2021 - Stanford 73 vs. Utah 66
- Jan 14, 2021 - Utah 79 vs. Stanford 65
- Feb 26, 2020 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Utah 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Jan 24, 2019 - Utah 70 vs. Stanford 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Utah 75 vs. Stanford 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Utah 67 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Stanford 81 vs. Utah 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Utah 96 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 01, 2016 - Stanford 70 vs. Utah 68