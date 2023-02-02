Who's Playing

Stanford @ Utah

Current Records: Stanford 9-12; Utah 15-8

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Stanford Cardinal will be on the road. Stanford and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Cardinal will be strutting in after a victory while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

Stanford entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put the hurt on the California Golden Bears with a sharp 75-46 win. Stanford's forward Maxime Raynaud was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Utah and the Oregon Ducks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Utah falling 68-56 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Lazar Stefanovic (14 points) and center Branden Carlson (13 points) were the top scorers for the Utes.

The Cardinal were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 71-66 to Utah. Can Stanford avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 12 games against Stanford.