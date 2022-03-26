Who's Playing

Houston @ Villanova

Regular Season Records: Houston 32-5; Villanova 29-7

What to Know

The #15 Houston Cougars and the #6 Villanova Wildcats are set to clash at 6:09 p.m. ET March 26 at AT&T Center in the fourth round of the NCAA Tournament.

Houston earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Thursday. They captured a comfortable 72-60 win over the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars relied on the efforts of guard Jamal Shead, who had 21 points and six assists, and guard Kyler Edwards, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 19 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Villanova bagged a 63-55 victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday. Villanova's forward Jermaine Samuels looked sharp as he had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.40%, which places them first in college basketball. As for Villanova, they enter the game with only 62.7 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.