Who's Playing

La Salle @ Wake Forest

Current Records: La Salle 2-1; Wake Forest 3-0

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The Explorers had enough points to win and then some against the Queens University Royals on Tuesday, taking their game 72-60.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest skirted by the Utah Valley Wolverines 68-65 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyree Appleby with 0:02 left to play. Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to Appleby, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

La Salle is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped La Salle to 2-1 and Wake Forest to 3-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.