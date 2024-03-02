Who's Playing
Texas Tech Red Raiders @ West Virginia Mountaineers
Current Records: Texas Tech 19-9, West Virginia 9-19
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, West Virginia is heading back home. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
West Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
West Virginia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerr Kriisa, who scored 25 points along with six assists, and RaeQuan Battle who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kriisa has scored all season.
Even though they lost, West Virginia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-69 to the Longhorns. Texas Tech has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.
Darrion Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.
The Mountaineers' defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-19. As for the Red Raiders, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-9.
West Virginia strolled past the Red Raiders in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 78-62. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or do the Red Raiders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.
- Mar 08, 2023 - West Virginia 78 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 18, 2023 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 72
- Jan 25, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas Tech 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 65
- Feb 09, 2021 - West Virginia 82 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 25, 2021 - West Virginia 88 vs. Texas Tech 87
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas Tech 89 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Texas Tech 74