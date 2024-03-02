Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Texas Tech 19-9, West Virginia 9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, West Virginia is heading back home. They and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

West Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Wildcats on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 94-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

West Virginia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kerr Kriisa, who scored 25 points along with six assists, and RaeQuan Battle who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kriisa has scored all season.

Even though they lost, West Virginia smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-69 to the Longhorns. Texas Tech has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Darrion Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

The Mountaineers' defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-19. As for the Red Raiders, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-9.

West Virginia strolled past the Red Raiders in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 78-62. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or do the Red Raiders have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.