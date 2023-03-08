Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ West Virginia

Regular Season Records: Texas Tech 16-15; West Virginia 18-13

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Center in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. The Mountaineers will be strutting in after a win while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

West Virginia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, winning 89-81. Four players on West Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Erik Stevenson (27), guard Kedrian Johnson (23), forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (20), and forward Tre Mitchell (14).

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is Texas Tech's third heartbreak in a row against Oklahoma State following a 71-68 defeat last month. Forward Fardaws Aimaq had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Texas Tech's defeat took them down to 16-15 while West Virginia's victory pulled them up to 18-13. In West Virginia's victory, Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 20 points along with six rebounds and Kedrian Johnson had 23 points and six assists in addition to six steals. We'll see if the Red Raiders have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $318.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won ten out of their last 18 games against Texas Tech.