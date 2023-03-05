Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Western Illinois

Regular Season Records: St. Thomas (MN) 18-13; Western Illinois 16-13

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are even-steven against one another since January of last year (2-2), but not for long. St. Thomas (MN) and the Leathernecks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the second round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Tommies came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks two weeks ago, falling 82-74.

Meanwhile, WIU was close but no cigar last week as they fell 71-69 to the North Dakota State Bison.

St. Thomas (MN) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Thomas (MN) has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. WIUs have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Illinois and St. Thomas (MN) both have two wins in their last four games.