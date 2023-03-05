Who's Playing
St. Thomas (MN) @ Western Illinois
Regular Season Records: St. Thomas (MN) 18-13; Western Illinois 16-13
What to Know
The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are even-steven against one another since January of last year (2-2), but not for long. St. Thomas (MN) and the Leathernecks are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the second round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Tommies came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks two weeks ago, falling 82-74.
Meanwhile, WIU was close but no cigar last week as they fell 71-69 to the North Dakota State Bison.
St. Thomas (MN) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Thomas (MN) has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. WIUs have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tommies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Western Illinois and St. Thomas (MN) both have two wins in their last four games.
- Feb 18, 2023 - St. Thomas (MN) 82 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Jan 21, 2023 - Western Illinois 60 vs. St. Thomas (MN) 56
- Jan 29, 2022 - Western Illinois 81 vs. St. Thomas (MN) 52
- Jan 01, 2022 - St. Thomas (MN) 89 vs. Western Illinois 66