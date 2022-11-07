Who's Playing

The Wichita State Shockers and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Charles Koch Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Wichita State was on the positive side of .500 (15-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Cent. Arkansas (11-20), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Shockers could only manage to knock down 40.30% of their shots, making them 13th worst (bottom 97%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. Cent. Arkansas experienced some struggles of their own as theys allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 47.30% from the floor, which was the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Wichita State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

The Shockers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.