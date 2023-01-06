Who's Playing

Detroit @ Wright State

Current Records: Detroit 6-9; Wright State 8-7

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Wright State Raiders are heading back home. The Raiders and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wright State winning the first 90-59 at home and Detroit taking the second 80-75.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Wright State and the IUPUI Jaguars on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Wright State wrapped it up with an 82-68 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Detroit entered their contest against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Titans fell just short of Wisconsin-Milwaukee by a score of 84-81.

The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their six home games.

Wright State's victory brought them up to 8-7 while Detroit's defeat pulled them down to 6-9. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Wright State comes into the game boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Titans have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Wright State's 8.40% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.