Morgan State Bears @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Morgan State 11-19, Howard 15-16

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Howard and Morgan State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Howard Bison and the Morgan State Bears are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Norfolk Scope Arena in a MEAC postseason contest.

Howard unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-58 punch to the gut against the Spartans. The game was a close 29-26 at the break, but unfortunately for Howard it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.6% better than the opposition, a fact Morgan State proved on Thursday. They strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 78-60. The win made it back-to-back wins for Morgan State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Morgan State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Will Thomas, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds. Thomas is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. Allen Udemadu was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bison's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-16. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 11-19.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Howard have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Morgan State, though, as they've only made 28.8% of their threes this season. Given Howard's sizable advantage in that area, Morgan State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Howard was able to grind out a solid win over Morgan State in their previous meeting back in February, winning 78-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Howard since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Howard and Morgan State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.