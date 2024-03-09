Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: Sacramento State 8-23, Idaho 11-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Idaho Vandals are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Sacramento State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

While it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, Sacramento State was not quite Eastern Washington's equal in the second half on Monday. The Hornets fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 91-88. Sacramento State has not had much luck with Eastern Washington recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Idaho's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took a hard 72-57 fall against the Vikings. Idaho found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 2 on offense.

The Hornets have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season. As for the Vandals, their loss dropped their record down to 11-20.

Things could have been worse for Sacramento State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 61-45 loss to Idaho in their previous meeting back in February. Can Sacramento State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.