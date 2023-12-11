Illinois State University has issued a formal apology to Norfolk State after a fan yelled a racial slur toward an athlete during a men's basketball game held Saturday at Horton Field House. The incident led to the ejection of multiple fans from the game as well as a confrontation between Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon.

The game was interrupted during the middle of the second half when at least one fan yelled disparaging racial remarks at Norfolk State's Jamarii Thomas. The incident incensed Jones to the point where he had to be stopped by his players from confronting fans sitting courtside, and Jones also ended up in a shouting match with Pedon at mid-court. Both coaches were assessed technical fouls.

Illinois State issued a formal apology to Norfolk State, with Pedon also issuing his own apology to Jones, saying that he had not heard what Jones was saying and was wrong to let the situation escalate.

"The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University. Among Illinois State's core values are respect for others, diversity, and inclusion," read Illinois State's statement. "Illinois State has moved swiftly to investigate the report and will respond appropriately. Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics extend sincere apologies to Norfolk State University, its student-athletes, and its athletics staff for the deep upset caused, and university leaders have personally reached out to colleagues at Norfolk State."

Norfolk State ended up winning the game 64-58, improving them to 7-3 on the season. As of Monday evening, further discipline for any fans involved in the incident has not been announced.