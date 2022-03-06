Who's Playing
Iowa @ Illinois
Current Records: Iowa 22-8; Illinois 21-8
What to Know
The #24 Iowa Hawkeyes haven't won a matchup against the #20 Illinois Fighting Illini since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Iowa and the Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Michigan Wolverines on the road on Thursday as they won 82-71. It was another big night for Iowa's forward Keegan Murray, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 60-55 victory. Guard Da'Monte Williams (14 points) was the top scorer for Illinois.
The Hawkeyes are now 22-8 while the Fighting Illini sit at 21-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa enters the matchup with only 8.9 turnovers per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, Illinois is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Illinois have won seven out of their last 13 games against Iowa.
- Dec 06, 2021 - Illinois 87 vs. Iowa 83
- Mar 13, 2021 - Illinois 82 vs. Iowa 71
- Jan 29, 2021 - Illinois 80 vs. Iowa 75
- Mar 08, 2020 - Illinois 78 vs. Iowa 76
- Feb 02, 2020 - Iowa 72 vs. Illinois 65
- Mar 14, 2019 - Iowa 83 vs. Illinois 62
- Jan 20, 2019 - Iowa 95 vs. Illinois 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - Iowa 96 vs. Illinois 87
- Jan 11, 2018 - Iowa 104 vs. Illinois 97
- Feb 18, 2017 - Illinois 70 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 25, 2017 - Illinois 76 vs. Iowa 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Illinois 68 vs. Iowa 66
- Feb 07, 2016 - Iowa 77 vs. Illinois 65