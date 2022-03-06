Who's Playing

Iowa @ Illinois

Current Records: Iowa 22-8; Illinois 21-8

What to Know

The #24 Iowa Hawkeyes haven't won a matchup against the #20 Illinois Fighting Illini since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Iowa and the Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Michigan Wolverines on the road on Thursday as they won 82-71. It was another big night for Iowa's forward Keegan Murray, who had 23 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 60-55 victory. Guard Da'Monte Williams (14 points) was the top scorer for Illinois.

The Hawkeyes are now 22-8 while the Fighting Illini sit at 21-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa enters the matchup with only 8.9 turnovers per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, Illinois is stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Illinois have won seven out of their last 13 games against Iowa.